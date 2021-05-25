Jason and Jaclyn Kaminski of Manistee announce the birth of a daughter, Jaylee Sue Kaminski on May 24, 2021, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
'Really going to be a fun day': Interlake ready for SS Badger's first day of sailing
-
Freedom Festival, Suds on the Shore to be held this year
-
Lofts on Rowe construction underway
-
Final Friday Experience to launch this week, replace Friday Night Live for 2021
-
Sheriff's office: 2-year-old dies after near-drowning
Trending Recipes
Poll
With the CDC's mask announcement, if you haven't received a vaccine, are you more likely to get one?
You voted: