Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.