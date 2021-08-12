Ashley and Andrew Nienow of Zeeland announce the birth of a daughter, Juliana Kristine Nienow, on Aug. 2, 2021, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Maternal grandparents are Randy and Mary Haight. Paternal grandparents are Mark and Mark and Tara Nienow. The baby’s sibling is Korynn Nienow.

