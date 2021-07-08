Omar and Jill Fuhrman Torres of Memphis, Tennessee, announce the birth of a daughter, Juliette Lerie Torres, on June 30, 2021. The baby weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Juliette's grandparents are John and Darlene Fuhrman of Scottville, and Leticia Rodriguez and Daniel Torres of Memphis. Her great-grandmother is Sharon Fuhrman of Port Hope.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
How big is the largest fish you've ever caught?
You voted: