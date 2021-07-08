Omar and Jill Fuhrman Torres of Memphis, Tennessee, announce the birth of a daughter, Juliette Lerie Torres, on June 30, 2021. The baby weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Juliette's grandparents are John and Darlene Fuhrman of Scottville, and Leticia Rodriguez and Daniel Torres of Memphis. Her great-grandmother is Sharon Fuhrman of Port Hope.

