Robyn and Thomas Failing of Ludington announce the birth of a son, Kross Maverick Failing, born Aug. 9, 2023, at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News in your Inbox!
What's Trending
-
'We're still here': Baldwin's Shrine of the Pines continues to amaze visitors
-
Fire departments respond to call at Liv Wildwood Wednesday night
-
Cause of SS Badger's apron issue still unknown
-
Crowd of thousands 'wanted it that way' for Boy Band Review to wrap up Rhythm and Dunes
-
Oakview residents visit Cherry Hill Farm sunflowers this week
Trending Recipes
Poll
Should school begin before or after Labor Day?
You voted: