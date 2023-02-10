Mandy and Mike Fort of Ludington announce the birth of a daughter, Lillianne Grace Fort, born Feb. 8, 2023, at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital in Muskegon. Lillianne was six pounds, 13 ounces at birth. Her siblings are Daniel, Bailey, Briege, Joseph and Micah. Paternal grandparents are John and Penny Fort. Maternal grandparents are Dan and Kathy Griffith.
