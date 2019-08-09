Sophia and Nicholas Fergen of Ludington announce the birth of a daughter, Lydia Jane Fergen, Aug. 8, 2019 at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
AH
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- Already a subscriber? Click here to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 74%
- Feels Like: 68°
- Heat Index: 68°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 68°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:43:38 AM
- Sunset: 08:57:38 PM
- Dew Point: 59°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 77F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 2mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: E @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 1mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 3mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 12
Enter our Western Michigan Fair "Favorite Fair Photo" contest and your photo could be selected for the cover of next year's Fair Premium Book + other great prizes!
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.