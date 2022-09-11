Joe and Dana (Nelson) Saugstad of Kotzebue, Alaska, announce the birth of a son, Marvin Donald Saugstad, and a daughter, Augustine Louise Saugstad, on Sept. 7, 2022. Maternal grandparents are Ben and Gena Nelson of Scottville and paternal grandparents are Terry and Cheryl Saugstad of Milwaukee.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Mason County woman dies as result of two-vehicle crash Sunday
-
Local truck driver honored for assisting small child
-
Home invasion suspect shot, in custody after search
-
Motel to be demolished next week, replaced with rental for large groups
-
Law enforcement responds to reported shooting in Summit Township