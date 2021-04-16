Mike and Melissa Daniels Markin of Cedar Spring announce the birth of a daughter, Mikayla Payton Markin, on April 5, 2021, at a Spectrum Health hospital in Grand Rapids. The baby was 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Charlie and Juli Daniels of Ludington, and Rob and Sheri Markin of Traverse City. The baby's siblings are Cayden and Kaedin.
