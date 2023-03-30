Dana (Rottiers) and Brian Parent of Manistee announce the birth of a son, Noah Wallace Parent, born March 21, 2023, at Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Noah weighted 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at birth. Noah has an older sibling, Adalynn. Maternal grandparents are Christopher and Anne Rottiers of Howell. Paternal grandparents are Merton and Patricia Parent of Goodrich. Great-grandparent is Ursula Rottiers of Birch Run.