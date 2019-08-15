Kelly and Keith Murray of Nunica announce the birth of a daughter, Norah Kaye Murray, Aug. 13, 2019 at North Ottawa Community Health System. Norah at birth weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces.
AH
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- Already a subscriber? Click here to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 86%
- Feels Like: 60°
- Heat Index: 60°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 60°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:49:21 AM
- Sunset: 08:50:12 PM
- Dew Point: 56°
- Visibility: 5 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ESE @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 3mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 3mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
Are you ready for some football?
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
Enter our Western Michigan Fair "Favorite Fair Photo" contest and your photo could be selected for the cover of next year's Fair Premium Book + other great prizes!
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.