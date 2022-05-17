Faith Vericella and Dawson Monk of Baldwin announce the birth of a son, Parker Joseph Monk, on May 16, 2022, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
SS Badger ready to sail with big changes on horizon
-
Chesterfield man dies in motorcycle crash Sunday morning
-
Sports hall names Flewelling as first recipient of Beyond the Game Spirit Award
-
LHS freshman returns from Dallas as a national champion
-
'A top paddling adventure': Kayaker paddles entire P.M. River in 15 hours
Trending Recipes
Poll
Do you plan to attend a Memorial Day service this year?
You voted: