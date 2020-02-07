Patricia River Koon Feb 7, 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amanda Cogburn and James Koon of Manistee announce the birth of a daughter, Patricia River Koon, born Feb. 7, 2020, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More News BirthsCrimeElectionsNationObituariesStateWedding/AnniversaryWorld Upcoming Events Feb 8 Library events Sat, Feb 8, 2020 Feb 8 A.A. Sat, Feb 8, 2020 Feb 8 Legos block party Sat, Feb 8, 2020 Feb 8 Pinochle Sat, Feb 8, 2020 Feb 8 N.A. of Ludington candlelight meeting Sat, Feb 8, 2020 View All Submit Event Search Autos Facebook