Sarah and Caleb Visscher of Pentwater announce the birth of a daughter, Pearl Elizabeth Visscher, born at their home Jan. 21, 2023. Pearl weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 21 inches long. Grandparents are Jeff and Mary VanDusen.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
How often are you on social media?
You voted: