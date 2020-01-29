Raegan Layne Huggard Jan 29, 2020 Jan 29, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jessica and Jonathan Huggard of Scottville announce the birth of a daughter, Raegan Layne Huggard, on Jan. 28, 2020, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More News BirthsCrimeElectionsLocalNationObituariesStateWedding/AnniversaryWorld Upcoming Events Jan 30 Ludington Library events Thu, Jan 30, 2020 Jan 30 Scottville Library Thu, Jan 30, 2020 Jan 30 Blood pressures Thu, Jan 30, 2020 Jan 30 Pentwater Service Club Thu, Jan 30, 2020 Jan 30 LHS & St. Simon class of 1961 Thu, Jan 30, 2020 View All Submit Event Search Autos Tweets by realDonaldTrump Facebook