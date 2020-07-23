Alexis Riggs of Ludington announces the birth of a son, Reagan Lee Riggs, born July 22, 2020, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Reagan Lee Riggs
David Bossick
The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23