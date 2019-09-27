Kourteney Selby and Cody Dehaan of Baldwin announce the birth of a daughter, Ryver Elaine Dehaan, at Sept. 27, 2019, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 93%
- Feels Like: 61°
- Heat Index: 61°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 61°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:39:57 AM
- Sunset: 07:32:46 PM
- Dew Point: 59°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Overcast with showers at times. High 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 29
-
Sep 29
Enter our Western Michigan Fair "Favorite Fair Photo" contest and your photo could be selected for the cover of next year's Fair Premium Book + other great prizes!
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.