Autumn and Elijah VanDusen of Scottville announce the birth of a son, Seth Parker VanDusen, born June 24, 2023, at home. Seth was 6 pounds, 9 ounces in size. His siblings are Micah, Selah, Ellis, Ada and Leah. Grandparents are Randy and Delynn White and Jeff and Mary VanDusen.

