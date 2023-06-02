Tara and Andrew Slawinski of Manistee announce the birth of a daughter, Sienna Kay Slawinski, born June 1, 2023, at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Logging history rediscovered; Historic log from local mill recovered from PM Lake
-
Love Ludington Weekend to celebrate city's 150th
-
Residents attend meeting to voice concerns over Stearns Park parking
-
Locals making Ludington a vintage shopping destination
-
Prosecutor's office recused in open murder case
Trending Recipes
Poll
What are your plans for your summer vacation?
You voted: