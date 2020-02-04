Theodore Rex Blough Feb 4, 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Katie Steinberg and Thomas Blough of Filer City announce the birth of a son, Theodore Rex Blough, born Feb. 3, 2020, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More News BirthsCrimeElectionsNationObituariesStateWedding/AnniversaryWorld Upcoming Events Feb 5 Ludington Library events Wed, Feb 5, 2020 Feb 5 Scottville Library events Wed, Feb 5, 2020 Feb 5 Coastal Connections Business Networking International (BNI) Wed, Feb 5, 2020 Feb 5 Battle Creek VA office Wed, Feb 5, 2020 Feb 5 Destroyer Escorts Sailors Association Wed, Feb 5, 2020 View All Submit Event Search Autos Facebook