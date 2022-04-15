Noah and Beth Albrecht of Evergreen, Colorado, announce the birth of a son, Theodore Russell Albrecht, born April 10, 2022, at SCL Health Lutheran Medical Center in Wheatridge, Colorado. Theodore weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and is 19.75 inches long. Grandparents are Cliff and Russelle Albrecht of Scottville and Char and the late Mark Baumgartner of Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

