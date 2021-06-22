Christina Singer and William Rogers IV of Fountain announced the birth of a son, Trenton Jay Rogers, on June 21, 2021, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
When I celebrate the Fourth of July, I prefer to…
You voted: