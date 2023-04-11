Aimee and Chris Dittmer of Hudsonville announce the birth of a son, Zachary Lee Dittmer, born April 6, 2023. Paternal grandparents are Gary and Peggy Dittmer of Riverton Township. Maternal grandparents are John and Deb Veenstra of Grandville.
