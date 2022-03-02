Rebecca and Spencer Verschueren of Walkerville announce the birth of a son, Zane Beckett Verschueren, born March 1, 2022, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Harsco Rail up for sale; Future of Ludington-founded company unclear
-
'It's the effect of art on my life': At 93, artist prepares for first-ever exhibit
-
Inmate medical care vendor change raises ire
-
Cotten's Sunset Kennels trains shelter dogs to improve chances of adoption
-
Siren stays for now: Faced with possible lawsuit, council votes against settlement talks