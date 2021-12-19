Tamara and Eric Engblade of Grand Rapids announce the birth of a son, Zephyr William Engblade, on July 8, 2021, at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. Engblade was 7 pounds, 4 ounces at birth. He has an older sister, Naomi. His paternal grandparents are Robert and Diann Engblade of Ludington. His maternal grandparents are David and Amy Studt of Hartland.
