A Branch man was arraigned over the weekend on a charge of criminal sexual conduct first degree following an investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Dale Allyn Lifer, 29, Branch, was arraigned Sunday on the felony charge of criminal sexual conduct first degree and a felony charge of child abuse.
According to a release from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in the City of Scottville at 12:08 p.m. Saturday regarding a reported complaint of criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile girl and an adult man who is a family member.
Deputies were told the alleged assault took place in the 6000 block of East Hansen Road in Branch Township.
Lifer was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond, and he has a probable cause hearing scheduled for May 27.
The sheriff’s office, in its release, stated that Lifer is out on bond.