Matter of Balance offered at Ludington Senior Center
Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. The Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., is offering a four-week, award-winning program to help those people to manage falls and increase activity levels, called Matter of Balance. The class begins Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m., and it continues every Tuesday and Thursday through Sept. 14. Call the center, 231-845-6841, for more information and to register.
Billiards at the
Ludington Senior Center
The Ludington Senior Center has two billiard tables to accommodate anyone wanting to get in a game of pool. Mornings on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday host men who arrive at 9 a.m. to play. Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 9 a.m., are times for any gals who would like to shoot a game or two. The billiard room is open to anyone in the afternoon each day from 1-3 p.m.
Community Church hosting free meal
Community Church will host a free community meal on Tuesday, Aug. 14 from 4:30-6 p.m. at 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington.
Ruddiblush hosting art by Bourgeau
Gallery ruddiblush, 321 River St. in Manistee, is displaying the work of Jef Bourgeau. His tech driven paintings are created in his Arcadia Studio. As an early innovator in digital art, Bourgeau has explored the boundaries of constructed space while playing with the interaction of standard perception and art. By folding and crumpling and crushing, his most recent work interrupts familiar art tropes and invites the viewer to untangle that history. His show, “Lost in Paradise” runs through Aug. 27 at gallery ruddiblush. The artist reception will be 5-8 p.m. tonight.
Bourgeau’s art has exhibited in galleries in London, Amsterdam, Seattle, San Francisco, New York, New Mexico, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Berlin, Beijing, and Austria. His work has shown in museums in Boston, Houston, Columbus, Detroit, San Jose, Cleveland, Portland, Honolulu, Mumbai, Roubaix, Vienna and Tokyo. It has been written about in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Art in America, the Village Voice, Art News, Flash Art, Reason, the Art Newspaper, Tema Celeste and Vanity Fair. His work has also been discussed and cited in several books, including “Visual Shock” by Michael Kammen (winner of the Pulitzer Prize), “Cultural Policy” by Toby Miller and George Yudice, and “The Artist’s Quest for Inspiration” by Peggy Hadden.
Michigan Centennial Farm Association hosting 75th celebration
The Michigan Centennial Farm Association is hosting its 75th anniversary with a diamond jubilee near Reed City from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 16.
The state began recognizing centennial farms in 1948, and 10 years later, the association was established by centennial farm owners.
The Michigan Centennial Farm Program recognizes farms that have remained in the same family for 100 years or more and highlights the farm’s contributions to the state.
To qualify, a property must be a working farm of 10 or more acres that has been continuously owned by the same family for at least 100 years. The Michigan Centennial Farm Program has certified thousands of farms since its inception in 1948 and has been operated by the Historical Society of Michigan since 2008, according to the society’s website.
The Diamond Jubilee will be at Albright Park Event Center, 3156 S. 190th Ave. in Reed City. At noon will be a catered meal of Michigan-raised items such as ham, peas, carrots, corn, garden salad, cake, ice cream and more.
The program’s annual meeting also will include a report from the organization’s president, recognition of scholarship recipients, and update from the state historical society, farms certified and various awards and certificates including the Farm of the Year.
Reservations are sought for the event by Aug. 29. The cost per person for the meal is $20. To reserve a spot, contact Wava Woods at 231-832-2897.