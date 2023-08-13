Book club hosting discussion Wednesday
The Social and Political Book Club will discuss “Bloodbath Nation” by Paul Auster at its Aug. 16 meeting. Acclaimed author and noted activist Frank Joyce will lead the discussion.
The book deals with the issue of gun violence. “In this short, searing book, Auster traces centuries of America’s use and abuse of guns… He examines the embattled gun-control and anti-gun-control camps, (and) frames gun violence as a public health issue… Filled with haunting photographs by Spencer Ostrander…, Bloodbath Nation is an unflinching work about guns in America that asks: What kind of society do we want to live in?” stated a review on Amazon.
The meeting will be from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at Timbers Prime Restaurant in downtown Ludington. Food and beverage service is available. The public is invited.
Matter of Balance offered at Ludington Senior Center
Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. The Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., is offering a four-week, award-winning program to help those people to manage falls and increase activity levels, called Matter of Balance. The class begins Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m., and it continues every Tuesday and Thursday through Sept. 14. Call the center, 231-845-6841, for more information and to register.
Community Church hosting free meal
Community Church will host a free community meal on Tuesday, Aug. 14 from 4:30-6 p.m. at 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington.
Library hosting screening of documentary ‘After Uvalde, guns, grief and Texas politics’
A free screening of the “Frontline” documentary “After Uvalde, Guns, Grief and Texas Politics” at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Ludington Library. The screening is sponsored by the Starfish Buyback Program for Assault Weapons.
The film has disturbing material that may be inappropriate for viewing by children. Children will not be admitted unless accompanied by an adult.
The film is being shown to underscore the importance of the buyback events for assault weapons that are sponsored by the Starfish Buyback Program. The next buyback event is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sept. 16 the Ludington Police Department.
A $300 supercenter gift card will be given for each firearm that fits the description of an assault weapon. Anonymity of the weapon owners participating in the buyback is guaranteed.
Group to host presentation on habitat, invasives, birds
The Sable Dunes Audubon Society is hosting a presentation on habitat, invasive species and the link with birds. This month’s presentation will be “Exploring Connections: Invasive Species and Bird Health” with Vicki Sawicki and Natalie Bekins at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 17, at Ludington Public Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Since 2015 acting as lead for the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area, Sawicki has been coordinating invasive species prevention and management activities across a six county area. She holds a bachelor’s degree in geology from Eastern Michigan University and a master’s degree in environmental geography from Binghamton University in New York. he is considered a regional expert in plant identification, vegetation management, safe herbicide use, and habitat restoration.
Bekins is the West Michigan CISMA Coordinator out of the Ottawa Conservation District. She has a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology from Grand Valley State and master’s degree in biology from Eastern Kentucky University. Her work and research has focused on avian conservation.