Bryant Road to close for water/sewer work
Construction on Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township will close the road between Monona and Kenowa drives starting Tuesday.
The road work will be in conjunction with a water/sewer project at 6194 Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township. Residents on Bryant between Monona and Kenowa drives will have access to their property during the construction project.
Community Cats TNR hosting sale at fairgrounds
Community Cats TNR is hosting a sale of a large variety of items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday at the 4-H building at the Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, in Pere Marquette Township
The proceeds from the sale will be used to pay veterinarian costs for spay/neuter, health checks and vaccinations of homeless cats in Mason County.
The sale will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26.