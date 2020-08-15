LACA accepting artwork for Members Only exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will be accepting artwork for its September Members Only exhibit. Both 2D and 3D artwork can be dropped off during normal business hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 21-28.
This show is open to all LACA members; non-member artists may purchase a membership for eligibility when submitting their artwork. LACA memberships start at $40.
The Entry fee of $5 per artwork, limit three per artist.
LACA is located at 107 South Harrison Street, Ludington MI 49431. For more information, call 231-845-2787 or go online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org
Pentwater Service Club to host meet candidates night Sept. 8
PENTWATER — The Pentwater Service Club is hosting its “Meet the Candidates” night at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept.8, at the Pentwater Village Green.
Candidates running for offices in the Village of Pentwater and Pentwater Township are invited to participate in the event that has been sponsored by the club since 1992.
“The (club) has as one of its mandates to help area citizens become better informed about all things local, including elections,” stated Juanita Pierman, former village president and PSC member who is managing the event for the club, in a press release. “The village and township have always been blessed with excellent candidates to fill positions vital to the continued success of our community and this year is no different,” Pierman said.
Citizens can participate in this year’s Meet the Candidates event either in person at The Village Green, or via Facebook Live.
Persons attending the event on The Village Green should plan to arrive before 6 p.m., must wear and mask, and should bring their own chair. Those attending the event via the internet, need to have a computer or smart phone and can attend the event virtually by going to the Facebook app and typing in Pentwater Service Club in the search bar.
Candidates will each be given time to express in their own words why they are running for office and what they hope to accomplish, if elected. Participants can ask questions of the candidates, either in person using provided question-cards, or through the Facebook Live application.
Michigan Republican Party regional field director to speak in Manistee
MANISTEE — Eric Magner, the Region 2 field director for the Michigan Republican Party, will be at a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, hosted by the Manistee Area Tea Party and the Manistee County Republican Party.
Magner will discuss the upcoming November elections in Michigan. The meeting will center on where the party is at the present time and what is planned between now and Election Day. There will be time for discussion along with questions and answers.
With the new state requirements and restrictions on indoor meetings, the groups are hosting the meeting at the Lions Club Pavilion on First Street Beach in Manistee. Bottled water will be available. There will be picnic tables available to sit at, but those in attendance may want to bring a more comfortable chair.
The Manistee Areat Tea Party meetings are open to the public at no charge. Find more information about the group by searching for Manistee Area Tea Party on Facebook.