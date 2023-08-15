Shabazz coming
to Idlewild
The Fremont Area Community Foundation is hosting Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, at the Mid-Michigan Idlewilders Event Center in Idlewild from 6-7:30 p.m., Aug. 24, in Idlewild.
Shabazz is an award-winning author, educator and producer. She has written five historical novels and is the co-chairperson of the Malcom X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center.
Shabazz is requently asked about her famous father, but she also enjoys sharing stories of her mother, Betty. Shabazz will be discussing her book, “Growing Up X,” on carrying on the legacies of her parents. She also will be hosting a question-and-answer session. Copies of the book will be available for purchase following the event.
Community potluck to be hosted Friday at Golden Township Park
On Friday starting at 6 p.m., there will be a Community Potluck at Golden Township Park, 8453 Silver Lake Road in Mears. Hotdogs will be provided; bring a dish to pass.
Starting at 7 p.m. there will be a free family concert featuring “The Lion’s Table” worship band.
The event is being hosted by the Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries (OMCI&FM). The public is invited with parking being available, and walk-ins are encouraged.
Call Chaplain Terry Thorne and Deb Montambo at 231-740-6651 for more information.
Yacht club hosting art show, sale
The Ludington Yacht Club is hosting its second annual Art Show and Sale to benefit the American Cancer Society from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the LYC clubhouse, 80 Second St.
Fish Boil at Cherry Point Farm with senior center
The Ludington Senior Center is hosting a meal of whitefish, onions, and potatoes in a Great Lakes traditional fish boil at 6 p.m., Sept. 1. Sides include coleslaw, garlic toast with herb-seasoned butter, lemonade and cherry pie and ice cream for dessert. Patrons eat outdoors picnic-style, at Cherry Point Farm, 9600 W. Buchanan Road in Shelby and are allowed to bring their own beer or wine. The community is invited; 30 spaces are available and may fill up fast. The cost is $28.95 each. Call the Ludington Senior Center at 231-845-6841 to RSVP.