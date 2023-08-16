Starfish Buyback Program hosting viewing of ‘After Uvalde, Guns, Grief and Texas Politics’
The Starfish Buyback Program is hosting a screening of the “Frontline” documentary “After Uvalde, Guns, Grief and Texas Politics” on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
The program’s leaders are warning the public that the documentary has disturbing material in it that may be inappropriate for viewing by children. Children will not be admitted unless accompanied by an adult.
The event organizers say the film is being shown to underscore the importance of buyback events such as what is planned for Ludington by the Starfish Buyback Program. The next buyback day is scheduled for 1-4 p.m., Sept. 16, at the Ludington Police Department. A $300 supercenter gift card will be given for each firearm that fits the description of an assault weapon. Anonymity of the weapon owners participating in the buyback is guaranteed.
Lancaster/Philadelphia Christmas show trip hosted by senior center
Join others in the community, traveling by luxurious motor coach, to the Lancaster area of Pennsylvania. Leaving from the Ludington Senior Center on Nov. 13, the travelers will enjoy several Christmas shows as well as sites in Amish country and Philadelphia, before returning on Nov. 18. Included in the $725 price (double occupancy) are five nights lodging, eight meals, admission to three shows, guided tours of Lancaster and Philadelphia, and much more. A deposit of $75 will hold a place on the tour. Call 231-845-6841 for more information, or stop in at the senior center at 308 S. Rowe St.
Karaoke schedule change at Ludington Senior Center
The Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., has introduced karaoke on Wednesday afternoons. The next session will be on Wednesday, Aug. 23, beginning at 1:30 p.m. In future months, karaoke will be scheduled for the first and third Wednesday of each month. This popular program encourages those who enjoy singing, those who want to learn to try to sing karaoke, and those who just enjoy listening. Call 231-845-6841 for more information.
Ludington Senior Center cookout
On Wednesday, Aug. 30, join others for a cookout at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., beginning at noon. The menu features hots and brats, baked beans, pasta salad, corn-on-the-cob, and dessert. Enjoy an afternoon of eating, socializing, and yard games, all for a donation price of $5. To obtain more information, or for reserving a place, call 231-845-6841.