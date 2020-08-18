Fin & Feather Club hosting basic pistol class
The Fin & Feather will be holding a basic pistol class for men and women from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 5. The cost of the class is $20. You have to be registered to take the class. Register by calling Jim at 231 907-8330. This class teaches the proper way to handle a firearm (loading, unloading, etc.). There are some hand guns that can be used if needed and ammo.
Hart Knights of Columbus hosting chicken dinner
The Hart Knights of Columbus Council 2199 will be celebrating its 100th Anniversary and the Feast Day of St. Gregory with a chicken dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 5 at St Gregory’s Catholic Church, 316 Peach St, Hart.
To be COVID compatible, the dinner will be available for pick-up and also, tables and chairs will be available on the lawn to eat in. Advance Sign-up is required to ensure the group stays within the limits prescribed by the governor.
Please call (231) 845-5436 to reserve a time slot or take-out dinner.
Artwork for LACA’s Members Only exhibit accepted Aug. 21-28
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will be accepting artwork for its September 2020 Members Only exhibit. Artwork in both 2D and 3D can be dropped off during normal business hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 21-28.
This show is open to all LACA members; non-member artists may purchase a membership for eligibility when submitting their artwork. LACA memberships start at $40.
Entry fee of $5 per artwork, limit 3 per artist.
Ludington Area Center for the Arts, is located at 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington. For more information, call (231) 845-2787 or go online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org