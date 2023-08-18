Young tells of epic hike at Scottville senior center
Joan Young will tell of her epic hike on the North Country Trail at the Scottville Area Senior Center on Thursday, Aug. 24. Community members are welcome to attend the event, which starts at 12:30 pm.
Young, who lives in Scottville, recently completed her second hike of the 4,815-mile trail, which stretches between New England and the Dakotas, including both peninsulas of Michigan.
“We’ve had many compelling speakers at the senior center,” said director Bill Kerans, “but Joan has one of the most amazing stories of them all. To consider her adventures is to understand that there’s virtually no limit to what seniors can accomplish when they set their minds to it. She gives new meaning to the term ‘Wonder Woman.’”
Young will tell of her year-long trek that began and ended at the point on the trail closest to her Mason County home — Timber Creek Campground just off U.S. 10. She’ll tell about her average hiking distance, how she kept track of her mileage, and the many adventures and adversities she experienced. She’s also expected to talk about uplifting encounters with people who joined her for sections of the hike and some of the sights she saw along the way. Questions will be welcome from the audience.
Young is also an author, and copies of her books will also be available for purchase.
No reservation is necessary. The Scottville Area Senior Center is located at 140 S. Main St., one half block south of the traffic light in Scottville. The main entrance and plentiful parking is at the rear of the building.
Replica of first automobile, the Benz Patent Motor-wagon, to be displayed at Old Kirke Museum.
MANISTEE — Vintage car and motoring enthusiasts won’t want to miss “America’s First Road Trip AND Bertha Benz,” a presentation by historian Fred Colgren of the Gilmore Car Museum who will be bringing a working replica of the three-wheeled Benz Motor-wagon built in 1885 by Karl Benz to The Old Kirke Museum on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m.
The event will also include a presentation on Bertha Benz, co-inventor and free-spirited wife of Karl Benz who took it upon herself to take the first long range trip in the vehicle, handling many of the repairs she encountered by herself, using such items as hair pins.
Many of the repairs led to discoveries for improvement to the vehicle’s manufacture and production. Owners of vintage automobiles are invited to drive and park their cars outside the Old Kirke Museum, 304 Walnut St., Manistee. This is a free event.
For more information, contact oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com or visit the museum’s Facebook page.