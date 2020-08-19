Couple hosting backpack giveaway Aug. 29
Mike and Debbie Shaw will be giving away free backpacks and more from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at the West Shore Bank branch in Scottville.
The backpacks will include notebooks, pencils, crayons, a glue stick, a folder and a sealed snack.
The couple notes that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines because of COVID-19 will be observed during the giveaway.
LACA to offer socially distanced ‘Courtyard Concerts’
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) is excited to announce Courtyard Concerts, a new outdoor socially distanced concert series.
Courtyard Concerts will take place in the LACA courtyard starting Tuesday, Aug. 25 with a pair of performances by Chad Rushing.
Each performer in the series will perform two individually ticketed 40-minute concerts (7 p.m. and 8 p.m.) a night. The concerts will be limited to 20 spectators and tickets to each show must be purchased in advance. Tickets are just $5 and are available to purchase in person at the LACA gift Shop, by calling 231-845-2787 or online at https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site/.
The Courtyard Concert series will give music lovers an opportunity to once again take in live music in a safe and controlled environment, LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner said.
The socially distanced seating will be done based on the number of tickets purchased in each order. So if a buyer is interested in sitting with a group of people in their circle they will need to purchase all of the tickets at one time; seating will be assigned based on when tickets are purchased.
Those in attendance must wear a face mask when entering the LACA building and keep it on until they are seated. Concert goers will also be asked to wear a face mask when exiting the concert through the back of the courtyard.
Following the conclusion of the first concert LACA staff will wipe down and re-arrange the seating in the courtyard for the second concert. Concert goers may purchase tickets for each 40-minute concert; however, they will be asked to exit the courtyard and return through the main entrance.
In addition to Rushing’s performance Tuesday, Aug. 25 the Courtyard Concert series will also feature Frank Galante Tuesday, Sept. 1 and Fremont John, Tuesday Sept. 8.
St. Simon Class of 1956 to meet
The Ludington St. Simon High School class of 1956 will meet at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11 at Waterfront Park band shell or gazebo to socialize.
Those who attend are encouraged to bring their own lunch, beverage, chair and mask.
Social distancing will be observed.
Call (231) 843-2771 with questions.
Mason County Democrats open office
The Mason County Democratic Party Office is located at 307 S. James St. in Ludington.
The office is open from 12 to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.