Welcome (back) to West Shore Community College event Thursday
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College will be hosting a welcome event to kick off the 2023 Fall semester.
The event will take place Thursday, from 4-7 p.m., at the main campus, with many activities taking place at the Schoenherr Campus Center. It will be family friendly, with food trucks, music and face painting. All community members are welcome to attend, with a focus on first-time and returning students.
WSCC faculty and staff will be in attendance to connect with students and community members, and small-group tours will be provided.
WSCC professor gets essay published
VICTORY TWP. — A tenured West Shore Community College professor recently had an essay published. Dr. Matt Sanderson, professor of philosophy, wrote “Philosophy of Mysticism: Do Mystical Experiences Justify Religious Beliefs?”
The website that published the essay is called 1000-Word Philosophy. A popular site utilized by both students and professors, the essays are relatively short and written by experts in the field in easy to understand language. The website primarily takes essays submitted from instructors teaching undergraduate philosophy courses.
Sanderson was born and raised in Baltimore. He received his bachelor’s degree from Towson University where he double majored in philosophy and religious studies, as well as psychology. He obtained his master’s and doctorate in philosophy from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Sanderson came to West Shore in 2007, and since he has presented essays in over 40 conferences and has published journals in multiple publications, including International Studies in Philosophy.
To read the essay, visit https://1000wordphilosophy.com/2023/07/31/philosophy-of-mysticism/
Community Cats TNR sale Friday, Saturday
Community Cats TNR is hosting a sale of a large variety of donated items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, at the 4-H building at the Mason County Fairgrounds off of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
The proceeds of the sale will go toward paying veterinarian costs for spay/neuter, heatlh checks and vaccinations for homeless cats in Mason County.