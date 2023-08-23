Kalaiainen to lead worship at Epworth this weekend
PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The penultimate weekend of summer worship at Epworth Heights will feature Pastor Brad Kalajainen as the speaker.
Kalaiainen is the Epworth Pastor-in-Residence, in his third year with the Epworth family. He completed 40 years as a United Methodist pastor, earning the master of divinity degree from Asbury Seminary and the doctorate of ministry degree from United Seminary. Brad retired from Cornerstone Church in Grand Rapids, which he planted and pastored for 30 years. Brad is now a coach and consultant for pastors and churches in several states. He also works for Horizons Stewardship, helping both churches and non-profits fund ministry. Brad and his wife Colleen moved to Madison, Wisconsin, in 2021 to be nearer to their daughter Kaylee’s family and children. Their son Ben lives in Muskegon. Brad and Colleen both are grateful for this opportunity to do ministry in the Epworth and Ludington communities.
The worship service Sunday morning begins at 10:30 a.m. and will feature worship music provided by Worship Director JaiLynn Petrie, local favorite Barry Neal, and Colleen Kalajainen. Pastor Brad will preach on how to “Dream Small.”
The evening Vespers service, the concluding one of the season, begins at 8 p.m., and the sermon will be titled “A Brave New World.”
Finally, Pastor Brad will lead a reflective Monday Roundtable, beginning at 10 a.m., called “Summer Reflections.”
The public is welcome to join the Epworth community for the weekend of worship.
Backpack giveaway coming Saturday
Mike and Debbie Shaw, in conjunction with Living Word Church, will be hosting a backpack giveaway event this Saturday.
The backpack giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at West Shore Bank, 107 State St., in Scottville.
The backpacks will include school supplies, and sealed snacks.
LACA presents Lehman’s workshop to overcome creative blocks, cultivate self-discovery
Lisa Lehman, a retired public school teacher and accomplished artist, is bringing her six-week workshop, based on the book “The Artist’s Way” by Julia Cameron, to the Ludington Area Center for the Art (LACA).
This workshop will help individuals overcome their creative blocks and fears, and reconnect with their passions and dreams. Through practical tools and exercises, participants will develop a journaling practice and be part of a supportive community of fellow participants.
The workshop is suitable for anyone looking to tap into their creative side, whether they are an artist, writer, musician, or simply interested in cultivating greater creativity and self-discovery. Participants can expect to gain a deeper understanding of themselves and their desires and have fun while engaging in activities to spark their creativity.
The workshop will be held at LACA on six consecutive Mondays starting Sept. 11, from 6 8 p.m. The registration fee per student is $80 for LACA members and $90 for non-members. Participants will need to provide their own copy of “The Artist’s Way” by Julia Cameron and a 6 by 8 inch journal.
Lisa Lehman has a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees from Central Michigan University and has taught in public schools for 31 years. She is committed to empowering and supporting individuals in their quest to accomplish something more in their lives.
For more information or to register, visit ludingtonartscenter.org or call 231-845-2787.
End of Summer Reading Party coming to Mason County District Library
The Summer Reading Program for 2023 is almost done, and the Mason County District Library is inviting participants to the End of Summer Reading Party on Monday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. in Ludington and Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. in Scottville. There will be games and fun to celebrate all the super-readers this year.