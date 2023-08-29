Mason County Republicans to meet
The regular monthly meeting of the Mason County Republican Executive Committee will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Hamlin Hall. The public is welcome to attend.
Mason County Democrats to meet
The Mason County Democratic Party will hold its county executive committee meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 Tinkham Ave., in Ludington.
WSCC presents Joscho Stephan
VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series presents Joscho Stephan, with special guests Third Coast Swing, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the college’s Center Stage Theater.
Stephan is a jazz guitarist who is known for his lightning fast plectrum picking and interpretation of classical, jazz and pop standards in the style of gypsy jazz. He began playing the guitar at the age of six, influenced by his father. He has toured with top guitarists Martin Taylor and Tommy Emmanuel, as well as performed at New York’s Lincoln Center and New Yorker jazz shrine Birdland.
“We are honored and delighted to open our series with Joscho Stephan,” stated Director of Performing Arts and Professor of Music Ted Malt. “This is an all-ages show that will have the house swinging.”
For more information and to purchase reserved seat tickets, go to the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts
Customers can also call 231-843-5506, or stop by the box office located in the bookstore at Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, Master Card, Discover credit cards are accepted.
Moolenaar staff available to discuss constituent assistance
In September, staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times across the district where constituents can sit down to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.
Moolenaar’s office has helped thousands of constituents who needed assistance with a federal agency, including the VA and the IRS. The office helped them cut through red tape and reclaim millions of dollars owed to them by the federal government.
Staff members will be available at the following times and places:
• 10-11 a.m. Sept. 12, Manistee City Hall, 70 Maple St., Manistee
• 12-1 p.m. Sept. 12, Ludington Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St., Ludington
• 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Hart Area Library, 415 State St., Hart
• 4-5 p.m. Sept. 12, White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Drive, Whitehall
• 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Pathfinder Community Library, 812 Michigan Ave., Baldwin