Special camping weekends at Mason County Campground offered
Mason County Campground, 5906 W. Chauvez Road, is offering two buy-one- night, get-one-night-free camping weekends this fall to encourage area residents to get to know the campground and nearby Mason County Picnic Area.
The first opportunity is Sept. 15 and 16 and the second is Oct. 6 and 7.
Towering hardwood trees surround the 56 campsites with easy access to a centrally located bathhouse with handicap accessible shower and restrooms. More than half have full services and all have electricity and water. Four camper cabins are included in the total. WiFi is available.
A nature path rolling through the landscape leads to the picnic area with a playground. The picnic area is home three Mason County Disc Golf Organization courses. Consumers Energy operated access to the Lake Michigan and Pumped Storage Pond overlooks are adjacent to the the south end of the property.
The campground is home to the family-friendly Tinderbox disc golf course created in 2021. Campers may borrow discs from the campground office to try out the course that winds through the woods in the hills at the site.
To make a reservation call 231-845-7609 or email mccampground@masoncounty.net.
Daniels to lead ‘Exploring Watercolor’ workshop at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts announced its upcoming workshop, ‘Exploring Watercolor,’ with artist and retired art teacher Richelle Daniels. This four-part workshop is a beginner-level introduction to watercolors and will be held on four consecutive Wednesdays in September (Sept. 6, Sept. 13, Sept. 20, and Sept. 27) from 6 — 8 p.m.
Designed for adults and teens 15 years or older, the workshop is open to all skill levels. The registration fee is $90 for LACA members and $110 for non-members, which includes all supplies. Those interested can register online at ludingtonartscenter.org or call 231-854-2787.
For more information about upcoming events and workshops at LACA, visit ludingtonartscenter.org or call 231-845-2787