Change in karaoke time at Ludington Senior Center
Due to a schedule conflict, the Ludington Senior Center announced that the karaoke event for Aug. 16, has been moved to Wednesday at 1:30-3 p.m., instead. All those who enjoy singing, listening, or learning karaoke are invited to attend this growing event. For more information, call 231-845-6841, or stop in at 308 S. Rowe St.
Group to host presentation on habitat, invasives, birds
The Sable Dunes Audubon Society is hosting a presentation on habitat, invasive species and the link with birds. This month’s presentation will be “Exploring Connections: Invasive Species and Bird Health” with Vicki Sawicki and Natalie Bekins at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 17, at Ludington Public Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Since 2015 acting as lead for the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area, Sawicki has been coordinating invasive species prevention and management activities across a six county area. She holds a bachelor’s degree in geology from Eastern Michigan University and a master’s degree in environmental geography from Binghamton University in New York. he is considered a regional expert in plant identification, vegetation management, safe herbicide use, and habitat restoration.
Bekins is the West Michigan CISMA Coordinator out of the Ottawa Conservation District. She has a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology from Grand Valley State and master’s degree in biology from Eastern Kentucky University. Her work and research has focused on avian conservation.
Tickets for WSCC Performing Arts Series available
Tickets of the West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series are available online, including the first performance of the series, Joscho Stephan at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8, at Center Stage Theater.
Stephan will play an evening of gipsy swing music, a style pioneered in the 1930s by jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. He has toured with guitarists Martin Taylor and Tommy Emmanuel and performed at New York’s Lincoln Center and New Yorker jazz shrine Birdland.
The all ages show is 90 minutes with an intermission.
Tickets can be ordered at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36372/production/1168424?fbclid=IwAR3wsskmyOahKnZh9R9cnjMKf5HSpPqpejRWWrPOoaqGwXleLBIvFftWT3o