Fin & Feather Club hosting CPL class Sept. 1-2
The Fin & Feather Club is hosting a CPL class on Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3276 N. Darr Road in Scottville.
Students need to pre-register to take the class. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members.
The class is from 6-9:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 and all day on Sept. 2.
To register, call Jim at 231-907-8330.
Fin & Feather Club possibly hosting shooting game
The Fin & Feather Club is hosting a steel plate handgun shoot depending on the interest shown by its members and public.
The shoot is for fun and open to those looking to try their shooting ability with a handgun. All skill levels and handguns are welcome, including semi automatic and revolvers 22 cal to 45 acp. No magnum calibers will be accepted.
The steel plates will be arranged at different distance and heights to challenge shooting ability.
There is a mandatory safety and instruction meeting before the shoot. The cost is $10 with all proceeds going to a charity.
Before a date is determined and the course set up, the club is seeking those with interest to reach out to Frank Koehle at fkoehle@t-one.net or 231-510-0558. In a message, leave contact information.