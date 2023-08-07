MDOT: M-37 south of Baldwin getting bridge work
GRAND RAPIDS — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Monday that M-37 will have bridge work completed over the Pere Marquette River south of Baldwin.
Lane closures on the bridge will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will continue through Oct. 31, MDOT stated in a release.
Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant accepting applications
The Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program opened its application process for Miss Ludington Area 2024.
The pageant starts at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and is open to women ages 18-28 who either work, live or go to school in Manistee, Mason, Oceana or Lake counties.
Contestants will take the stage to compete in talent, evening wear, on-stage interview and demonstrate what health and lifestyle looks for them while attempting to be earn the title of Miss Ludington Area 2024.
The Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant is an official preliminary for both the Miss Michigan and Miss America pageants.
Women wishing to compete can email missludington@gmail.com, visit the website at www.missludingtonarea.org or search for Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program on Facebook or Instagram.
Health department lifts all advisories for Lake Michigan beaches
District Health Department No. 10 announced Monday that all of its beach advisories in Manistee County relating to the motor vessel Manitowoc were lifted on Monday.
The health department advised people to not swim in Lake Michigan after the Manitowoc spilled diesel fuel into Lake Michigan last week. The ship was patched and went to Muskegon for full repairs last Friday.
AFFEW Beach Sweep coming Aug. 16
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is hosting a beach sweep from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Volunteers will work to keep the community and beach clean by picking up trash along the shoreline. Bags and gloves will provided. Meet at the south concession stand at Stearns Park.
For more about AFFEW or the event, go to www.affew.org.