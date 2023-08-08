Ludington Charter Boat Association general meeting Aug. 24
The Ludington Charter Boat Association is hosting its annual general membership meeting at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Lake Street Marina.
The business meeting is preceded by a snacks, beverages and a meal of hot dogs, bratwurst, beans, slaw and chips from 6-6:40 p.m. Donations will be accepted to cover the cost of the meeting.
The meeting’s agenda includes hearing reports from the treasurer, president and committees as well as the election of officers. Friends and non-members are encouraged to attend the meeting.
Members are also reminded to pay their 2023 dues. For more information, contact Polly Myer at 231-845-0324.
Library hosting screening of documentary ‘After Uvalde, guns, grief and Texas politics’
A free screening of the “Frontline” documentary “After Uvalde, Guns, Grief and Texas Politics” at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Ludington Library. The screening is sponsored by the Starfish Buyback Program for Assault Weapons.
The film has disturbing material that may be inappropriate for viewing by children. Children will not be admitted unless accompanied by an adult.
The film is being shown to underscore the importance of the buyback events for assault weapons that are sponsored by the Starfish Buyback Program. The next buyback event is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sept. 16 the Ludington Police Department.
A $300 supercenter gift card will be given for each firearm that fits the description of an assault weapon. Anonymity of the weapon owners participating in the buyback is guaranteed.
Maritime Heritage Day celebrated Saturday at museum
The Port of Ludington Maritime Museum is hosting a Maritime Heritage Day Saturday, Aug. 12, at the museum, 217 S. Lakeshore Drive.
A walking tour is being offered at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. with a presentation at 1 p.m. by author Ric Mixter. Mixter will be giving a presentation on the 1940 Armistice Day Storm including stories of the sailors who sought refuge from the storm and those who worked to get them to safety.
Museum Site Manager Nathan Wietrzykowski will give a walking tour where he will share the stories and historical landmarks that shaped Ludington’s maritime past.
Visitors may also have self-guided tours of the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum that have many artifacts and exhibits highlighting the city’s maritime legacy.
The walking tour, museum admission and presentation is $20 per person with space limited to 25 people per walking tour. The self-guided tours of the museum and the presentation are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (60-and-older) and $11 for youth (ages 4-13). In honor of Ludington’s 150th, patrons receive $1.50 per person for self-guided tour admissions.
For more information, visit www.ludingtonmaritimemuseum.org
Old Kirke hosting Anderson for ‘First Person Stories and Songs’ Thursday
MANISTEE — The Old Kirke Museum in Manistee is hosting noted Civil War and Detroit Tigers historian Bill Anderson of Ludington for its free “First Person Stories and Songs” series at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Anderson is the author or editor of 10 books and 25 published articles. He served as president of two colleges, including West Shore Community College, and the cabinets of two Michigan governors.
Anderson’s topic will be “Baseball is a journey through.”
The Old Kirke’s lower exhibit hall will be open before and after the program so attendees may view The State Churches of Scandinavia exhibit.
Donations are accepted to help maintain and operate the museum building, the oldest Danish Lutheran Church in the country. The church is located at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee.