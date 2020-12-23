Fun Family Friday Activity Bags distributed today, Dec. 30 by library
During the weeks of Christmas and New Year, the Fun Family Friday Activity Bags will be distributed on Wednesdays.
The Mason County District Library will distribute Fun Family Friday Activity packets every Friday — or on Wednesday for the holidays — at both Library locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday — or on Wednesdays for the holidays.
The libraries are open for curbside delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at both locations in Ludington and Scottville. For the holidays, the Mason County District Library will be closed Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, and will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Thursday, Dec. 31. Virtual preschool programs are posted Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
This week, it’s all about the holidays. There are a variety of holiday themed crafts and activities. This week, there will be a holiday bag for the adults as well. These packets are intended to be a no stress, relaxing and fun family bonding activity.
Snowshoe nature walks return in 2021
Ludington State Park is offering guided snowshoe walks on Saturdays in January and February 2021, but participants must register prior to the date of the walk.
Walks are restricted to 25 participants. Registration will not be done over the phone or by walk-ups. The park also will be enforcing the use of face masks and the need to be socially distant throughout the walk. The registration is at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0a4dafad2ca7fb6-guided
The guided walks last about 1 1/2 hours, and they highlight the park’s nature and history while taking visitors through Ludington State Park’s snow-covered sand dunes. Walks begin outside the warming shelter next to the parking lot at the end of M-116. The park has snowshoes to loan to participants only. Snowshoes fit children ages 10 and older to adult.
Participants are advised to dress warmly, wear good fitting winter walking shoes or boots and bring a flashlight if attending a 6 p.m. night walk.
The walks will be at 2 and 6 p.m. on Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30 and Feb. 6 and 13.
The park also offers cross-country ski trails. There is no charge for the activities, but a Recreation Passport is required to enter state parks and state recreation areas. For more about the park, visit www.michigan.gov/ludington.
January Eden Township meeting canceled
The Eden Township meeting scheduled for Jan. 19, 2021, was canceled.
Eden Township Clerk Julie Van Dyke stated that the reasons for the cancellation include the extension of mandatory virtual meetings and a lack of business for the township board to consider.
The next scheduled bimonthly meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Ludington Library hosts story walk
Families are invited to read a story and a walk while enjoying holiday lights and decorations along the fence outside the Ludington Library’s back yard.
Pages of a holiday story are attached to the fence so the public can read as they walk along the sidewalk. This temporary story walk will be available until Jan. 4, 2021.