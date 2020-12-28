Ludington Library hosts story walk
Families are invited to read a story and a walk while enjoying holiday lights and decorations along the fence outside the Ludington Library’s back yard.
Pages of a holiday story are attached to the fence so the public can read as they walk along the sidewalk. This temporary story walk will be available until Jan. 4, 2021.
WSCC to offer special recreation and wellness center hours during holiday week
While most areas of West Shore Community College will be closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 4, 2021, the campus recreational facilities will be open during the holiday break.
The Recreation and Wellness Centers will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2021. Special hours will be offered throughout the holiday week. For more information, call 843-5543 or visit the webpage at www.westshore.edu.
Due to current guidelines from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the West Shore Community Ice Arena will remain closed. For more information, call the arena at 843-9712.
The bookstore, in the Schoenherr Campus Center, will reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2021.
Online registration for winter semester classes, which begin on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, will be available to current students. New students are advised to contact the student services office in the Schoenherr Campus Center after Jan. 4.
Information on registration is available online at www.westshore.edu or from the student services office at 843-5510.
The college will resume office hours at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.
Mason County Democratic Party executive committee to meet
The Mason County Democratic Executive Committee will meet Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Members are asked to check their respective email for a link to the meeting. For questions, call Ed Miller at 757-3729.