Mitten Tree continuing this winter
Mitten Tree co-chairs Judy Hill and Norma Koeppe stated that the Church Women United will continue to do the Mitten Tree this winter. The group will collect mittens, hats and scarves for needy children in Mason County. The pair said the method of collecting the items might be different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those who need yarn or more information, contact Koeppe at 843-4253.
College admissions Q&A sessions offered during October
October is College Month, and to celebrate, the Mason County College Access Network and the Mason County Promise are offering a series of college admissions and scholarship Q&A sessions. Each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 4 p.m. during October, Mason College Access Network will host a 30-minute virtual Q&A session with a Michigan college, university or scholarship program. The program kicks off on Oct. 1 with a presentation from West Shore Community College, and continues through the end of the month.
Following WSCC’s presentation will be a Financial Aid 101 session, covering FAFSA and TIP on Oct. 6, with Michigan Student Aid’s Deanna Hudson. Local highlights to this program include a presentation from Community Foundation for Mason County directors about scholarships for local students on Oct. 20, and the Mason County Promise Scholarship information session on Oct. 21.
Participating colleges include Michigan Tech, Western Michigan, Ferris State, Grand Valley State, Saginaw Valley State, Central Michigan, Muskegon Community College and Baker College. All sessions are free and open to high-school seniors and their families in Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties. Each session is offered via Zoom, with internet or phone access, at 4 p.m. The full schedule is available with a sign-up link on Mason County College Access Network and the Mason County Promise Zone social media pages, or at www.masoncountycan.org.
St. Joseph’s to host Polka Mass and Polish dinner
There will be a Polka Mass 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Parish, 2380 W. Jackson Road in Hart. Seating for Mass is limited and face coverings are required.
Following the mass, from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m., there will be a drive-thru Polish dinner catered by Stevie Tejchma
Dinner tickets can be purchased in advance at www.stjosephweare.org or at the parish office. Presale tickets are $12.00 per dinner, and tickets at the door are $15. For more information, call (231) 873-5776.
There will also be a handcrafted hunting knife raffle on Nov. 8.
Dr. Shrink to raise funds for breast cancer awareness
Many don’t realize that Manistee is home to one of the world’s largest distributors of shrink wrap at Dr. Shrink Inc. With global access and influence Dr. Shrink is raising attention for breast cancer awareness and giving back to two local cancer organizations for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“This year we are trying to really engage our customers from around the globe. We are stocking up on our ‘Pink Wrap’ and will be promoting it all month long through our Wrap for a Cause campaign,” said Mike Stenberg, president and founder of Dr. Shrink Inc. “With every roll purchased a portion of that sale will go to benefit the Paint the Town Pink and the Stomp Out Cancer Fund, both benefiting the local Manistee community.”
Ryan Polcyn, vice president of sales and marketing for Dr. Shrink, added, “As we are getting into the height of the marine recreation wrapping season, we think some of our customers will really jump on the opportunity. Since you need to wrap your boat anyway, why not Wrap for a Cause and also get the added benefit of knowing you are helping in the breast cancer awareness efforts.”
This year for the entire month of October, Dr. Shrink hopes to sell 100 rolls of its 17-foot by 110-foot, 7-mil Pink Wrap all across the world, which will generate about $1,000 that will directly benefit the Stamp Out Cancer and Paint the Town Pink funds.
“The goal is to spread breast cancer awareness on a global level with our Pink Wrap,” Stenberg said.
To purchase a roll of Pink Wrap, visit www.dr-shrink.com or by call (231) 723-2685.