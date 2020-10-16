Library announces unlimited access to children’s ebooks
Mason County District Library announced unlimited access to its Tumblebooks Library, featuring ebooks for children. The books are easy to use, and feature unlimited access from home. Everyone can read as many books as they want, when they want, on any device. There are no check-outs, holds or bulky downloads. Books are available instantly. Wifi or streaming data is needed to use Tumblebooks.
Tumblebooks are animated, talking picture-books that teach kids the joy of reading. They’re created by taking existing picture-books, adding animation, sound, music and narration to produce an electronic picture book. Tumblebooks Library also includes National Geographic videos and games.
Chapter books and read-alongs are also available. They are chapter books for older elementary readers. While there are no animations, the ebooks are narrated.
The graphic novels collection has titles for all ages and reading levels, with multiple genres and topics. They also feature gorgeous artwork and well-known characters.
Puzzles and games accompany each book and reinforce concepts from the books, allowing for a fun and educational learning experience.
To see the Mason County District Library Tumblebooks collection, visit www.mcdlibrary.org, go to “Kids,” find “Tumblebooks” and start reading.
Trunk or Treat is Oct. 31 at St. Paul United Methodist
Trunk or Treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Riverton Township at the corner of Morton and Kinney roads. Candy will be distributed with social distancing guidelines being followed.
Pentwater Spooktacular, with safety precautions, is Oct. 31
The Spooktacular event hosted by the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce will take place on Oct. 31 in downtown Pentwater.
Halloween on the Green is from noon to 1 p.m. with a costume contest and goodie bags. Registration for the Costume Contest begins at noon and winners will be announced at 1 p.m.
There will be no kids games this year due to COVID-19. Face Masks required to enter event area. Children will be able to remove masks for socially distanced costume contest parade.
The downtown businesses will be open. Some will have treats for kids in costume and there will be specials for all.
The Spooky Scavenger Hunt Downtown Pentwater is from 1 to 2 p.m. in the downtown area. Compete to find clues and win prizes. First clue will available for pickup on the Village Green and will also be available on social media at 1 p.m.
Trick-or-treating is from 6 to 8 p.m.
Face masks are required in the event area. Please do not attend if you are feeling ill or have been in exposed to someone with COVID-19. Use available hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.