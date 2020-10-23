Children’s farm hosts October coloring contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting its October coloring contest for seniors and people with special needs of all ages. The theme for the month is Halloween.
Ribbons will be awarded to the top three art pieces in each group. Include your name, full address, age and if you are special needs, write “s.p.” on the picture or envelope.
Drawings can be mailed to Circle Rocking S Children’s Fam Inc., 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411. The deadline is Oct. 31 for judging. Ribbons will be mailed after the due date.
The contest is free to enter, and participants can include as many entries as they’d like. Pictures will not be returned. They will be hung in the barn for visitors. be returned. They will be in the barn for all the visitors to see.
For more information, call (231) 462-3732, email circlerockingsfarm@att.net or visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Virtual forums online for Manistee County Commission, 19th Circuit Court candidates
The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Manistee County recently held virtual candidate interviews for Manistee County Commission candidates for the Districts 1-6, and for the 19th Circuit Court Judge candidates. The 19th Circuit Court serves residents in Manistee and Benzie counties. These interview session are available on the League of Women Voters Manistee County Facebook page, at www.lwvmanisteecounty.org and at www.vote411.org.
LHS yearbooks to be distributed Oct. 30
Preordered 2019-2020 Ludington High School yearbooks will be distributed on Friday, Oct. 30. Current in-person students will be able to pick up their yearbooks during both lunch hours that day. Current online students and 2020 LHS graduates may pick up their yearbooks in the Peterson Auditorium parking lot from 3 to 5 p.m. Books that are not picked up that day will be available the following week by contacting the LHS office. Extra copies, if available, will also be available at that time.
Only the student, a sibling, or a parent may pick up a yearbook. All others require special permission. For more information, contact yearbook@lasd.net or call (231) 845-7303 ext. 5332.
Mitten Tree continuing this winter
Mitten Tree co-chairs Judy Hill and Norma Koeppe stated that the Church Women United will continue to do the Mitten Tree this winter. The group will collect mittens, hats and scarves for needy children in Mason County. The pair said the method of collecting the items might be different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those who need yarn or more information, contact Norma Koeppe at 843-4253.
Pentwater Service Club now accepting applications for community garden beds
The Pentwater Service Club is accepting applications for 4-foot by 8-foot garden beds at the Pentwater Community Gardens. Applications must be postmarked by Nov. 1, and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
More than two dozen club volunteers took part in building the gardens over a two-day period, during which 20 people assembled and filled 24 garden beds.
The Pentwater Community Gardens is located on the old ice-skating rink, next to the Pentwater Township Library. Patrons can choose from one of 14 ground-level beds, or 10 raised-garden beds. Raised beds are reserved for persons having physical limitations that prevent them from being able to attend to a ground-level garden bed.
When completed, the Pentwater Community Gardens will include easy access to materials, water, worktables and nearby picnic tables. A 6-foot fence will surround the property to protect gardens from animals and unauthorized persons. Great Lakes Fencing donated the fence and Beckman Brothers donated the soil.
All funds collected from rental of garden beds will remain with the member-run Pentwater Community Gardens Association, which will oversee the day-to-day operations of the space.
To apply for one of the garden beds, visit www.serviceclub.org and fill out a one-page application. Return it with a $40 check to Pentwater Service Club, P.O. Box 273, Pentwater, MI 49449-0273. Registrants will be notified by mail once their application has been accepted. In the event there are more applications than there are garden beds, checks will be returned to applicants not selected in the lottery by Nov. 8.