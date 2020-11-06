Ludington UMC to hold virtual worship only due to virus
The Ludington United Methodist Church will be doing virtual worship only for the foreseeable future due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in our area. The church will continue to livestream our services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, and will also will broadcast the services on local cable.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet Nov. 9
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
Children’s farm announces November coloring contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting its November coloring contest for seniors and people with special needs of all ages. The theme for the month is Thanksgiving.
Ribbons will be awarded to the top three art pieces in each group. Include your name, full address, age and if you are special needs, write “s.p.” on the picture or envelope.
Drawings can be mailed to Circle Rocking S Children’s Fam Inc., 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411. The deadline is Nov. 27 for judging. Ribbons will be mailed after the due date.
The contest is free to enter, and participants can include as many entries as they’d like. Pictures will not be returned. They will be hung in the barn for visitors. be returned. They will be in the barn for all the visitors to see.
For more information, call (231) 462-3732, email circlerockingsfarm@att.net or visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Librarians to ‘shop the shelves’ in Ludington, Scottville
The Mason County District Library has added another new way to deliver library service in this time of COVID-19: Librarians Shop the Shelves.
Library staff will be happy to choose books and DVDs for customers. Simply fill out the form at www.masoncounty.lib.mi.us/librarians-shop-the-shelves click “submit,” or email to reservations@mcdlibrary.org, and library staff will inform you when your items are ready for check-out.
Contact the Ludington branch at (231) 843-8465, or the Scottville branch at (231) 757-2588 Scottville. The library can also be reached via email at circulation@mcdlibrary.org, or by texting (231) 244-1128.
James Street Plaza brick distribution underway
The small James Street Plaza in Ludington bricks have been sorted.
Ludington Mayor Steve Miller is spearheading the distribution. He is asking those who purchased bricks, or are the designee of the purchased bricks, to contact him directly to arrange for pick up.
Miller can be reached at (734) 846-7677 or mayor@ci.ludington.mi.us.