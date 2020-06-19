Demonstration to be held Saturday at Rotary Park
Concerned citizens will gather peacefully at Rotary Park at 6 p.m. Saturday to demonstrate solidarity with protests about police violence and with Black Lives Matter. Protest participants are encouraged to wear masks, respect the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and bring signs expressing their views.
The protests are part of a national movement again discrimination following the death of George Floyd.
Fixing Furry Friends raises funds
Fixing Furry Friends is hosting a bottle and can fundraiser. People are asked to bring their empty bottles and cans to the west side of the Shop-N-Save parking lot at 5539 U.S.10 in Ludington from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday mornings.
Funds will help raise money for spay and neuter costs for several litters of cats that are currently in foster care.
The organization gas not been able to host its regular fundraisers during the spring because of COVID-19, and the bottle-and-can drive on Saturdays will help make up for the loss of funds.